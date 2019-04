MOSCOW, April 30 (Reuters) - Russia’s oil pipeline monopoly Transneft will authorise Russian Railways to transport 100,000 tonnes of crude oil in May due to pipeline contamination, the state railway operator said on its website.

The agreement with Russian Railways could be extended by six months, it said. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Maria Kiselyova; writing by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; editing by Louise Heavens)