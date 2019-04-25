Energy
April 25, 2019 / 8:48 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Ukraine's Ukrtransnafta suspends oil transit through Druzhba pipeline

1 Min Read

KIEV, April 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s Ukrtransnafta has suspended the transit of oil through the Druzhba pipeline, citing quality concerns over Russian oil, a statement by the company said on Thursday.

“Ukrtransnafta has the right to stop accepting Russian oil if the raw materials do not comply with quality indicators,” it said in a statement.

Poland, Germany and Slovakia earlier suspended imports of Russian oil via the major pipeline, citing poor quality and triggering a rare crisis over supply from the world’s second-largest crude exporter. (Reporting by Matthias Williams and Natalia Zinets; Editing by Tom Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below