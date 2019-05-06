Belarus does not know when clean Russian oil flows to Europe will resume - source

MINSK/MOSCOW May 6 (Reuters) - It is not clear when clean Russian oil flows through the Druzhba pipeline to Europe will be resumed, a source at Belarusian state oil firm Belneftekhim told Reuters on Monday.

The Russian energy ministry said on Saturday that clean Russian crude oil had arrived at Belarus’ Mozyr refinery after flows through the pipeline were halted last week due to contamination.

The source also said the Belarusian Mozyr oil refinery is yet to resume crude processing and that it is still cleaning equipment from contaminated oil. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky, Gleb Gorodyankin and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Jan Harvey)