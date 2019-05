MOSCOW, May 2 (Reuters) - The Russian energy ministry confirmed that clean oil reached Belarus via the Druzhba pipeline on Thursday.

Poland, Germany, Ukraine, Slovakia and other countries halted oil imports via the Druzhba pipeline last week after finding contaminants that can damage refinery equipment.

The ministry also said that oil quality at the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga is expected to improve by May 7. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by David Goodman)