Russian oil quality at Ust-Luga port improves - traders

LONDON/MOSCOW, May 7 (Reuters) - The quality of Russian oil from the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga has improved significantly over the past day but is still fluctuating sharply, two Russian oil buyers familiar with operations said on Tuesday.

The Russian government has promised to fix the problem by May 7 after buyers discovered large volumes of Russian oil had been contaminated with organic chlorides.

“It is improving although it is still not up to normal standards,” one buyer said.