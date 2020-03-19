UPDATE 1-Russian Q2 crude oil exports and transit to rise 1.4% from Q1 - schedule

(Adds details)

MOSCOW, March 19 (Reuters) - Russia plans to boost its crude oil exports and transit via Transneft pipelines in April-June by 1.4% from the previous three months to 64.595 million tonnes, according to a quarterly schedule reviewed by Reuters.

This is up by some 72,000 barrels per day (bpd) from the daily export quota set for January-March, despite Russia’s pledge to lift oil output by 200,000-300,000 bpd, Reuters calculations show.

Russian Urals oil exports from the Baltic sea ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga were set at 19.5 million tonnes, compared with the 18.5 million tonnes planned for January-March, according to the document.

Urals and Siberian Light oil loadings from the Black Sea’s Novorossiisk were set at 8.22 million tonnes for the second quarter of 2020, little changed from the 8.25 million tonnes planned in the first quarter.

Supplies to Poland and Germany are planned at 9.47 million tonnes versus 9.43 million tonnes in January- March.

Exports to the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary are set to fall to 2.83 million tonnes for April-June from 3.55 million tonnes in January-March, the schedule showed.

Russian Urals crude supplies to Belarus were set at 5.87 million tonnes, compared with 5.84 million in the first quarter.

Russian ESPO Blend exports from Kozmino were set at 8.9 million tonnes, up from 7.9 million in January-March.

Kazakhstan’s oil transit via Russia ports is set at 4.1 million tonnes for April-June, while Turkmenistan oil supplies are set at 600,000 tonnes.

Kazakhstan's oil transit via Russia ports is set at 4.1 million tonnes for April-June, while Turkmenistan oil supplies are set at 600,000 tonnes.

There is no Azerbaijan oil transit via Russia planned in April-June, according to the document, while in January-March Azeri oil transit was planned at 325,000 tonnes.