SINGAPORE, March 15 (Reuters) -

* ExxonMobil is offering three 700,000-barrel Russian Sokol cargoes for loading in May, two trade sources said on Thursday

* The cargoes are to load on May 7, 18 and 29

* Buyers are to bid for a specific cargo and only one of the three cargoes will be awarded

* Bids are due on Monday and the tender will be awarded on the same day (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)