Company News
January 21, 2020 / 2:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

Exxon sells March-April Russian Sokol crude cargoes at lower premiums - sources

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 21 (Reuters) -

* Exxon Mobil Corp has sold three of four Russian Sokol crude cargoes loading in March to early April at lower premiums via a tender, two trade sources said on Tuesday

* The cargoes were sold at premiums of $7.80 to $8.10 a barrel to Dubai quotes, they said

* The buyers were not immediately known

* Exxon had offered four 700,000-barrel cargoes loading on March 5-8, 12-15, 23-26 and March 31-April 4 in the tender which closed on Monday

* Earlier this month, ONGC sold two Sokol cargoes loading in late February to early March at premiums of $8.20-$8.40 a barrel (Reporting by Florence Tan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below