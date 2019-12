MOSCOW, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Emergency services have put out a fire at the Kaleykino oil pumping station in the Russian region of Tatarstan on Wednesday, the TASS news agency cited the Transneft pipeline monopoly as saying.

The fire broke out at an oil reservoir during maintenance work, Transneft was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Mark Potter)