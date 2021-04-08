Russia sees COVID-19 impact on oil demand to last until 2023-2024 - document

MOSCOW, April 8 (Reuters) - Russia expects the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic for the global consumption of oil and oil products may last until 2023-2024, a draft government document showed on Thursday.

The draft document, outlining oil industry developments until 2035, also showed that Russia could lose global oil market share due to curbs on oil production and exports. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alex Richardson)