Russia's Gazprom Neft says tainted oil has not affected its output

MOSCOW, June 6 (Reuters) - Alexander Dyukov, CEO of Russia’s Gazprom Neft, said on Thursday that the recent contamination of oil in the country’s main export route had not affected the company’s output.

“It hasn’t affected the company’s oil output at all,” Dyukov said. “We simply sent the oil through other routes.”

Russia’s average daily oil output dropped this month to a three year-low after contaminated crude clogged its main export route. The decline follows the discovery in mid-April of contaminated Urals crude in the Druzhba pipeline to Europe. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber Editing by Susan Fenton)