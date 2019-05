MOSCOW, May 14 (Reuters) - Seaborne oil imports via the Baltic Sea port of Gdansk in Poland are expected to rise to a monthly all-time high of 1.5 million tonnes in May, Refinitiv Eikon data showed on Tuesday.

The surge in imports via the port is expected as a result of the suspension of flows of Russian oil, which was contaminated with organic chloride, via the Druzhba pipeline. (Reporting by Olga Yagova; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Smith)