MINSK, April 25 (Reuters) - Contaminated oil from a major Russian pipeline would reach Slovakia and Hungary in 4-5 days, Belarussian company Gomeltransneft Druzhba said in a statement.

Major Russian oil buyers Poland and Germany have suspended imports of crude from the pipeline, leading to speculation that other buyers might follow suit. (Reporting by Andrey Makhovsky; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Mark Potter)