REFILE-Russia to ban some oil product imports until Oct 1

(Adds word imports to headline)

MOSCOW, May 25 (Reuters) - Russia on Monday said it had approved a temporary ban on certain oil product imports, including gasoline, jet fuel and high-quality diesel, until October 1, according to a government decree.

Two government sources told Reuters last month that a ban on gasoline imports was being considered to protect Russia’s market from a possible flood of cheap fuel.

