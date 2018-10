MOSCOW, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s Surgutneftegaz issued a spot tender on Monday to sell 200,000 tonnes of ESPO Blend ESPO-DUB crude oil loading from Far Eastern port Kozmino in December, traders said.

The producer offered buyers a cargo of 100,000 tonnes loading from Kozmino on Nov. 30 - Dec. 5 and Dec. 3-8, traders said.

The tender closes on Oct. 16 at 1400 Moscow time (1100 GMT).