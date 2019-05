MOSCOW, May 21 (Reuters) - Russian oil producer Lukoil has stepped up its oil quality controls even though its refineries are not connected to the Druzhba pipeline, vice president Rustem Gimaletdinov said on Tuesday.

Lukoil has not found any increase of organic chloride in oil supplied to its refineries following the contamination of oil in the Druzhba pipeline last month, he said. (Reporting by Maxim Nazarov; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova)