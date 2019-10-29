CORRECTED-Russia's Mariysky oil refinery to resume operations to in Nov - sources

(Corrects to show refinery plans to process around 80,000 tonnes in November, not 800,000 tonnes.)

MOSCOW, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Russian Mariysky oil refinery plans to resume processing in November after a three-month suspension, four industry sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Two sources said the refinery plans to process around 80,000 tonnes of oil it had bought from Shell.

The plant halted operations several times in 2018 and 2019 due to the lack of funds. It has been idle since July 25.

Last year it processed 1.27 million tonnes of oil and around 670,000 tonnes in January - July this year. (Reporting by Natalia Chumakova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Louise Heavens)