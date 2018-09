MOSCOW, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s state-owned Mubadala fund has completed a deal on investment in oil production in Russia’s western Siberia, the Russian Direct Investment Fund, a partner in the deal, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Mubadala Petroleum has bought a 44 percent stake in Gazprom Neft-Vostok LLC, the operator of 13 oilfields, from Gazprom Neft . RDIF has acquired 5 percent in the company. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Polina Ivanova)