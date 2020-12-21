Russia's Novak says oil output increase should not result in glut

FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak speaks during a joint press conference with Saudi Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud (not pictured) at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 19, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday that oil production should be restored in line with rising demand, but the rise in output should not result in oversupply.

He also said that the recovery of global oil markets was happening slower than earlier expected and could take two to three years.

Novak added the series of bans on travel to Britain after the detection of a new coronavirus strain was having an impact on the price of oil.