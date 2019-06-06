Russia's oil output to recover after June decline - Novak

ST PETERSBURG, June 6 (Reuters) - Russia’s oil output will decrease in June but then will recover, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

Novak said the recent decline in oil output was due in part to the Druzhba pipeline contamination as well as maintenance at oil refineries.

Asked why Russia’s output had fallen below the level agreed as part of a global output deal, Novak said: “Partly, this is due to the restoration of (oil) quality in the pipeline.” (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova Writing by Maria Kiselyova Editing by Tom Balmforth)