Russia's Novak says oil market on recovery path - reports

MOSCOW, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The global oil market is on a recovery path and the oil price this year could average $45-$60 per barrel, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak was quoted as saying on Sunday.

Novak, quoted by Russian news agencies, also said the Nord Stream 2 undersea gas pipeline from Russia to Germany was 95% complete and would be completed despite attempts by the United States “to block it”. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by Gareth Jones)