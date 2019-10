MOSCOW, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has fully restored oil output after attacks on its facilities last month and is now focusing on the listing of its energy giant Saudi Aramco, energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said.

The kingdom’s current oil production capacity stands at 11.3 million barrels per day, he told an energy conference in Moscow on Thursday. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Dmitry Zhdannikov and Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Anastasia Teterevleva; Editing by Jan Harvey)