Russia has boosted oil output by 150,000 bpd so far in Jan - source

MOSCOW, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Russian oil and gas condensate production has increased by 150,000 barrels per day (bpd) to around 10.19 million bpd in the Jan. 1 - 14 period from December as output curbs by global producers were eased, an industry source said on Friday.

Oil and gas condensate production stood at 10.04 million bpd on average in December, according to official data.

Russia has said it would raise its crude oil production in January by around 125,000 bpd as curbs by the OPEC+ group of leading global oil producers were tapered off.

The OPEC+ producer group’s global deal excludes condensate, a type of light oil, some 700,000-800,000 bpd of which Russia pumps on average. Russia’s energy ministry has not responded to a request for comments.

Starting from February, Russia is due to raise its oil output by another 65,000 bpd. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Katya Golubkova and Jan Harvey)