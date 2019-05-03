Russia to cut oil output by 10 pct in next few days as exports suffer - sources

LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - Russian oil producers have received a request from pipeline monopoly Transneft to reduce oil output by 900,000 tonnes until May 7 amid severe export disruptions due to crude contamination, two industry sources said on Friday.

The amount would be equal to around 10 percent of Russia’s overall oil output and represent more than 1 million barrels per day in the next few days, according to Reuters calculations.

(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, editing by Louise Heavens)