Russian oil output in early May falls to 11.16 mln bpd -sources

MOSCOW, May 13 (Reuters) - Russian oil production has fallen to 11.16 million barrels per day (bpd) on May 1-12 from an average of 11.23 million bpd in April, two industry sources familiar with the data told Reuters on Monday.

Oil intake by Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft declined by around 6% on May 1-12 to 8.8 million bpd from average volumes in April, the sources said. The sources did not say why production and intake were down.

The energy ministry did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin and Olesya Astakhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Katya Golubkova and Jason Neely)