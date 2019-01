MOSCOW, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Russian oil production rose to a record 11.45 million barrels per day (bpd) in December, up from 11.37 million bpd in November, energy ministry data showed on Wednesday.

In tonnes, Russian oil and gas condensate production reached 48.44 million in December, the data showed. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Natalya Chumakova; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)