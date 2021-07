Russia's June oil, gas condensate output down at 10.42 mln bpd

MOSCOW, July 2 (Reuters) - Russian oil and gas condensate output declined to 10.42 million barrels per day (bpd) in June from 10.45 million bpd in May, according to Reuters calculations based on an Interfax report citing energy ministry data on Friday.

Total oil and gas condensate production stood at 42.64 million tonnes in June, versus 44.21 million in May, which was a day longer, the agency said. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)