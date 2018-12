MOSCOW, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft expects Russia’s oil output to rise by about 2 million tonnes next year, RIA news agency cited the company’s head, Nikolai Tokarev, as saying on Friday.

“So it is not falling despite our agreement,” Tokarev was quoted as saying in reference to the global oil output deal between OPEC and non-OPEC producers last week. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Mark Potter)