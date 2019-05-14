Russia's Transneft says it did not add organic chloride to oil

MOSCOW, May 14 (Reuters) - The research unit of Russian oil pipeline operator Transneft said in a statement:

* Organic chloride is used in production of high viscosity oil

* It can only appear in pipelines with oil provided by oil companies - Transneft or its units do not add it to the system

* It has a significantly corrosive effect on refinery equipment

* Organic chloride is dangerous at temperatures above 150 degrees Celsius

* Transneft pipelines cannot be damaged by oil containing organic chloride as temperatures are 5 to 40 degrees Celsius (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Jason Neely)