Energy
May 14, 2019 / 10:50 AM / in an hour

Russia's Transneft says it did not add organic chloride to oil

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 14 (Reuters) - The research unit of Russian oil pipeline operator Transneft said in a statement:

* Organic chloride is used in production of high viscosity oil

* It can only appear in pipelines with oil provided by oil companies - Transneft or its units do not add it to the system

* It has a significantly corrosive effect on refinery equipment

* Organic chloride is dangerous at temperatures above 150 degrees Celsius

* Transneft pipelines cannot be damaged by oil containing organic chloride as temperatures are 5 to 40 degrees Celsius (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below