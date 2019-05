KATOWICE, Poland, May 14 (Reuters) - Poland’s state-run oil refiner PKN Orlen expects to receive normal quality product from Russia within the next fortnight, the company’s deputy CEO said on Tuesday.

“We are counting that in the next dozen or so days we will receive normal quality product (from Russia),” Zbigniew Leszczynski said on the sidelines of a conference in Katowice. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Wojciech Zurawski, Writing by Joanna Plucinska; Editing by Alexander Smith)