Poland's PKN to ask Russia for compensation over tainted oil this year

WARSAW, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Poland’s biggest oil refiner PKN Orlen will present Russian suppliers this year with claims related to deliveries of contaminated oil, even though cleaning the Polish system will take more time, PKN’s chief executive officer said on Tuesday.

“Cleaning the system is very important, also for us, but our refineries are safe. When it comes to (loss) estimates, I think that we will try to submit our claims before the end of the year,” PKN CEO Daniel Obajtek told reporters.