Poland says oil may be pumped via Druzba pipeline early next week

WARSAW, June 3 (Reuters) - After meeting Russian oil sector representatives and authorities, Poland’s biggest refiner PKN Orlen said on Monday clean Russian oil deliveries via the Druzba pipeline may be re-instated as of June 10.

PKN Orlen also said after the meeting in Moscow it had been told that Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft would provide compensation for oil producers to meet their customers’ financial claims related to the contaminated oil.