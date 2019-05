WARSAW, May 29 (Reuters) - Poland’s PKN Orlen believes talks on June 3 in Moscow about restoring the flow of oil to Poland through the Druzhba pipeline will be a turning point, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Daniel Obajtek also said the company’s refinery is securing deliveries for the domestic market in full. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, writing by Alan Charlish)