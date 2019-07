GDANSK, Poland, July 9 (Reuters) - Russian oil supplies might be suspended temporarily again due to remaining dirty oil flowing to Poland, the chief executive of Polish pipelines operator PERN said on Tuesday.

PERN is checking quality and taking samples of Russian oil every three hours compared to every 10 days before crisis, said Igor Wasilewski. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, writing by Alan Charlish, editing Marcin Goclowski)