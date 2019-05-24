Poland says compensation for polluted Russian oil still to be solved

WARSAW, May 24 (Reuters) - The issue of compensation for contaminated Russian oil remains to be solved, Polish Energy Minister Krzysztof Tchorzewski said on Friday a day after a meeting of oil industry officials in Warsaw.

Delegations from Russia, Germany and Poland met on Thursday to discuss the contaminated oil which was found last month in the Druzhba pipeline.

“These were good and constructive talks. The issue is complicated, but both sides managed to work out an agreement,” Tchorzewski was quoted as saying in a statement.

“The issue of compensation for receiving the contaminated oil still remains to be solved,” he said. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Jason Neely)