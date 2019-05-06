Poland's PERN, refiners discuss oil decontamination after pipe scandal

WARSAW, May 6 (Reuters) - Polish pipeline operator PERN said on Monday it was talking with refineries about how to decontaminate their oil after Poland stopped deliveries of tainted crude from Russia last month.

“PERN is in constant contact with refineries in terms of parameters of oil transferred,” PERN said in a statement.

The operator said its refinery clients continued to refine crude as PERN was supplying them with oil accumulated in the system or delivered by sea.

Poland, Germany, Ukraine, Slovakia and other countries halted oil imports via the Druzhba pipeline in April after finding contaminants that can damage refinery equipment.