Poland's PERN says clean oil could flow to Poland on June 9

WARSAW, May 23 (Reuters) - There is a chance clean oil will flow to Poland on June 9 on the condition that claims by Polish and German refineries are confirmed, Polish pipelines operator PERN said on Thursday.

PERN says further talks on the Druzhba pipeline will take place in Moscow on June 3.

Russia halted oil flows along the pipeline to Eastern Europe and Germany in April because of contaminated crude. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Anna Koper, writing by Alan Charlish, editing by Joanna Plucinska)