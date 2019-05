WARSAW, May 21 (Reuters) - Russian oil suppliers made big mistakes in the wake of the supply of contaminated oil and they will have to respond financially, Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday at a press conference.

Flows through the Druzhba pipeline were suspended last month due to contamination, sending shockwaves through global oil markets. (Reporting by Joanna Plucinska, Editing by Alan Charlish)