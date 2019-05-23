UPDATE 1-Polish pipeline operator says Russian oil flows likely to be restored on June 9

(Adds details)

WARSAW, May 23 (Reuters) - Russian oil supplies to Poland via the Druzhba pipeline may be restored on June 9, Polish pipeline operator PERN said on Thursday following talks between oil industry officials from the two countries and Germany in Warsaw.

Oil flows through Druzhba to Eastern Europe and Germany were halted in April after Russian crude contaminated with a high level of organic chlorides entered the system.

“We are in constant dialogue,” Zbigniew Leszczynski, a member of the management board at Polish oil refiner PKN Orlen , told reporters after the meeting, declining to provide further details.

Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft has agreed a technical plan with Belarus to clean up the contaminated oil that country and Belarus has indicated it approves of the plan, senior Transneft executive Sergei Andronov said after the talks.

Poland will receive clean oil on June 9-10 if the plan is successfully implemented, Andronov added.

In a statement PERN said Russia had also committed to clean all sections of the pipeline by July 1, and that Poland would not receive any more contaminated oil.

PERN also said that by this time it would be sending its clients, including two refineries in Poland and two in Germany, oil with “agreed quality standards, which do not exceed the allowed concentration of organic chlorides”.

As a result, Poland’s pipelines should be fully cleaned in the next five months, PERN added.

Further talks on cleaning the Druzhba pipeline and restoring oil flows through it will take place in Moscow on June 3.