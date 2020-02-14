Switzerland Market Report
Premiums for Russian April ESPO Blend fall to 2-1/2 year low - trade

MOSCOW, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Premiums for Russia’s ESPO Blend crude oil ESPO-DUB loading from Far East Kozmino port fell to their lowest levels in two and a half years as demand from China, the main buyer of the grade, collapsed due to a coronavirus epidemic, traders said on Friday.

Russia’s Surgutneftegaz awarded 400,000 tonnes of ESPO Blend loading in the first half of April at premiums from $2 to $2.30 per barrel to April Dubai swaps - the lowest level since August 2017, according to Reuters data.

Shell, Vitol, Unipec and Gunvor were the buyers of the cargoes, they added.

Surgutneftegaz sold March-loading ESPO Blend cargoes at premiums from $5 to $6 per barrel. (Reporting by Olga Yagova; Editing by Edmund Blair)

