Russia's oil output falls to 11.126 million bpd on May 1-26 - sources

MOSCOW, May 27 (Reuters) - Russia’s oil production fell to 11.126 million barrels per day (bpd) between May 1 and 26, two industry sources told Reuters on Monday.

Russia’s output has been hit after supplies via the Druzhba pipeline to Europe were halted due to contaminated crude. On May 1-21, production averaged 11.147 million bpd, down from 11.23 million bpd in April.

Russia’s oil exports via Transneft pipelines, including Druzhba, dropped 6% during May 1-26 versus the April average, the sources said. Russia’s energy ministry, which oversees the energy data collection, declined to comment. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Gleb Gorodyankin Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Susan Fenton)

