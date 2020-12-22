Russia's Putin to meet Deputy PM Novak on Tuesday -Kremlin

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meets with Energy Minister Alexander Novak in Moscow, Russia January 10, 2019. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled on Tuesday to meet Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak who oversees Moscow’s ties with oil-producing group OPEC, a Kremlin spokesman said without elaborating.

OPEC+, which groups OPEC producers and others including Russia, plans to ease its current oil output cuts by 500,000 barrels per day in January.

OPEC+ is due to meet online on Jan. 4 to discuss output policy.