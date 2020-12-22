UPDATE 1-Fire at Rosneft refinery in Russia's Far East contained -spokesman

(Updates to say fire has been contained, details)

MOSCOW, Dec 22 (Reuters) - A fire at a secondary unit at an oil refinery owned by Rosneft in Russia’s far eastern city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur has been contained, a spokesman for the refinery said on Tuesday.

The blaze has not caused any injuries and the incident would not have in impact on production plans, he said.

The Komsomolsk refinery processed 7.23 million tonnes of oil in 2019. It produced 567,000 tonnes of gasoline, 1.91 million tonnes of diesel, 2.04 million tonnes of marine fuel and 1.34 million tonnes of heavy petroleum fuel. (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Vladimir Soldatkin Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by David Goodman and Susan Fenton)