MOSCOW, April 6 (Reuters) - Russian offline primary oil refining capacity will rise by a third to 3.69 million tonnes in May from a revised 2.71 million tonnes in April, energy ministry and Reuters calculations showed on Saturday.

Idle oil refining capacity April was revised up by 283,000 tonnes from initial plans. In March, it stood at 2.801 million tonnes. (Reporting by Maxim Nazarov; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Potter)