MOSCOW, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Russia’s Afipsky, a mid-sized private oil refiner, has suspended oil refining to carry out maintenance of its two crude units from Oct. 6-17, data from the country’s energy ministry shows.

In January-August, Afipsky refined 3.871 million tonnes of oil, producing gasoline, diesel and some other oil products, of which some were exported to Europe. (Reporting by Maxim Nazarov; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Mark Potter)