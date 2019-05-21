Russian c.bank sees no financial stability risks from contaminated oil - official

MOSCOW, May 21 (Reuters) - The first deputy governor of Russia’s central bank said on Tuesday that the contamination of Russian oil via the Druzhba pipeline could pose economic risks to the country but was not expected to jeopardise financial stability.

“I don’t see any risks in terms of financial stability,” Ksenia Yudayeva told reporters. “There could be some kind of budgetary risks, there may be a transient impact on economic growth. But in any case it’s a temporary issue.”

Yudayeva added that the central bank could cut its key rate at its board meeting on June 14. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber, editing by Angus MacSwan)