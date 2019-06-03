Compensation for Russian dirty oil to be decided by buyers and sellers - official

MOSCOW, June 3 (Reuters) - The size of compensation to address the disruption caused by contaminated Russian oil in the Druzhba pipeline should be decided between the buyers and sellers of this oil, Russia’s Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin told reporters on Monday.

Speaking after Russian officials met foreign buyers of Russian oil in Moscow to discuss the issue, Sorokin said no specific figures were discussed at the meeting as it was hard to estimate the size of compensation at this stage. However, there would be a single mechanism for the compensation, he added.