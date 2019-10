MOSCOW, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Rosneft Trading SA, a subsidiary of Russian oil producer Rosneft, has sold a 100,000 tonne cargo of contaminated oil to energy trader Vitol with a discount of more than $25 per barrel to dated Brent, traders said on Tuesday.

The hefty discount is far more than Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft’s offer of $15 per barrel to compensate for the excessive organic chloride content in oil.