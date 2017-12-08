Russia's Sistema sues Rosneft for 330.5 billion roubles

MOSCOW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Russia’s Sistema said on Friday it had filed a 330.5 billion rouble ($5.57 billion) lawsuit against top Russian oil producer Rosneft over Rosneft’s acquisition of the Bashneft oil company.

Sistema, in a statement, accused Rosneft of actions which caused Sistema to suffer losses.

“Sistema has been forced to take actions to defend the legitimate interests of the corporation, its employees, partners and shareholders, and has asked the court to compensate the losses incurred,” the company said.