Russia's Sistema sues Rosneft for 330.5 billion roubles
December 8, 2017 / 12:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia's Sistema sues Rosneft for 330.5 billion roubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Russia’s Sistema said on Friday it had filed a 330.5 billion rouble ($5.57 billion) lawsuit against top Russian oil producer Rosneft over Rosneft’s acquisition of the Bashneft oil company.

Sistema, in a statement, accused Rosneft of actions which caused Sistema to suffer losses.

“Sistema has been forced to take actions to defend the legitimate interests of the corporation, its employees, partners and shareholders, and has asked the court to compensate the losses incurred,” the company said.

$1 = 59.3203 roubles Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
