MOSCOW, June 4 (Reuters) - Russian oil producer Rosneft has been negatively affected by the contamination of oil on the Druzhba pipeline but expects a quick clean-up, TASS news agency cited CEO Igor Sechin as saying on Tuesday.

Sechin said pipeline monopoly Transneft had assured Rosneft it would be compensated for all losses from the oil contamination, the Interfax news agency reported. (Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Jason Neely)